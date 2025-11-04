Next Article
Fubo hits 1.63 million subscribers, but revenue takes a dip
Business
Fubo, the sports streaming service, just hit 1.63 million North American subscribers—a small bump up from last year.
But even with more viewers tuning in, their revenue slipped by 2%, landing at $368.6 million for the quarter.
Fubo's merger with Hulu is already paying off
Big news: Fubo merged with Disney's Hulu + Live TV, making them one of the largest live TV streamers in the US and unlocking access to ESPN platforms.
On top of that, Fubo launched its new sports-focused skinny bundle—Fubo Sports—in over 100 markets.
CFO John Janedis says early signs are good: more users are sticking around and fewer are dropping off, with virtually no cannibalization within Fubo's own offerings.