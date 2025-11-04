Fubo hits 1.63 million subscribers, but revenue takes a dip

Fubo's merger with Hulu is already paying off

Big news: Fubo merged with Disney's Hulu + Live TV, making them one of the largest live TV streamers in the US and unlocking access to ESPN platforms.

On top of that, Fubo launched its new sports-focused skinny bundle—Fubo Sports—in over 100 markets.

CFO John Janedis says early signs are good: more users are sticking around and fewer are dropping off, with virtually no cannibalization within Fubo's own offerings.