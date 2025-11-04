IPOs opening today: Invest in Groww if you are bullish
Groww's parent company, Billionbrains Garage Ventures, is opening its IPO from November 4-7 to raise ₹6,632 crore.
Shares are priced at ₹95-100 each. Most of the offer comes from existing investors selling up to 55.72 crore shares; the company will also issue new shares worth ₹1,060 crore.
Digital investment platform posted ₹378 crore profit in Q1
Started by ex-Flipkart colleagues in 2016, Groww is now a major digital investment platform with 26% of NSE's active clients as of June 2025.
It lets users invest in stocks and mutual funds and competes with platforms like Angel One and Motilal Oswal.
In Q1 FY26 alone, it posted a profit of ₹378 crore on revenues of ₹904 crore.
Analysts recommend 'Subscribe - long term' for this offering
Groww's revenue jumped 119% last year to ₹3,145 crore but a one-time tax hit led to a net loss of ₹805 crore for FY24.
Analysts at Anand Rathi value the company at around ₹61,700 crore post-IPO and suggest "Subscribe - Long Term" if you're looking at this offering.