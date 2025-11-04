IPOs opening today: Invest in Groww if you are bullish

Digital investment platform posted ₹378 crore profit in Q1

Started by ex-Flipkart colleagues in 2016, Groww is now a major digital investment platform with 26% of NSE's active clients as of June 2025.

It lets users invest in stocks and mutual funds and competes with platforms like Angel One and Motilal Oswal.

In Q1 FY26 alone, it posted a profit of ₹378 crore on revenues of ₹904 crore.