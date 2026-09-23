Fuel Cycle setting up Global Capability Center in Navi Mumbai
Business
Fuel Cycle, a U.S.-based AI-driven consumer insights company, is setting up a new Global Capability Center in Navi Mumbai's Vashi area.
Starting with 50 employees and planning to grow, this move connects Indian tech talent with Fuel Cycle's worldwide teams to boost their engineering and product development.
Fuel Cycle hiring AI and data
The new center will play a big part in Fuel Cycle's global product plans over the next few years.
Fuel Cycle is looking to hire people skilled in AI, machine learning, data engineering, and cloud infrastructure, all to help build smarter tools for understanding customers.