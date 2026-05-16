Fuel prices in India rise by ₹3 per liter

Oil companies still losing money

This jump comes after global crude oil prices shot up (from $73 to $118 a barrel) and the rupee took a hit against the dollar, making imports more expensive.

Even with these price hikes, oil companies are still losing money on every liter sold: about ₹10 to ₹12 on gasoline and nearly ₹40 on diesel.

The government has added a windfall tax on gasoline exports but eased some levies elsewhere to keep supplies steady.

Not surprisingly, opposition leaders say this move hurts regular folks, while the ruling party argues it's needed given global pressure.