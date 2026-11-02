FUEL SkillTech trains 568 rural Karnataka students in AI, coding

NIPUNA Karnataka is all about bridging the gap between college learning and what jobs actually need.

Most students trained at institutes in Haliyal and Gokak, with more still learning in Vijayapura.

As Dr. Ketan Deshpande puts it, "Through NIPUNA Karnataka, we aim to equip students with the skills and confidence needed to succeed in the digital economy, irrespective of their background," said Dr Ketan Deshpande, founder of FUEL SkillTech University.

The goal: boost employability so these students are ready for what's next.