FUEL SkillTech trains 568 rural Karnataka students in AI, coding
A total of 568 students from Karnataka, particularly those from rural and economically disadvantaged backgrounds, have been trained in AI, coding, and job skills thanks to the NIPUNA Karnataka program.
Under the NIPUNA Karnataka initiative, FUEL SkillTech University trained 568 students in association with the Karnataka government and KDEM, focusing on real-world tech like machine learning, Java, Python, and soft skills to help students feel more confident about their careers.
NIPUNA bridges college and job skills
NIPUNA Karnataka is all about bridging the gap between college learning and what jobs actually need.
Most students trained at institutes in Haliyal and Gokak, with more still learning in Vijayapura.
As Dr. Ketan Deshpande puts it, "Through NIPUNA Karnataka, we aim to equip students with the skills and confidence needed to succeed in the digital economy, irrespective of their background," said Dr Ketan Deshpande, founder of FUEL SkillTech University.
The goal: boost employability so these students are ready for what's next.