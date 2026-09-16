Fujifilm to invest ₹800Cr in India semiconductor materials facility
Business
Fujifilm is investing ₹800 crore (about $83 million) to build a new facility in India that will make semiconductor materials.
The phased investments start in October 2026, with commercial production expected in fiscal year 2028.
The move comes as demand for chips keeps climbing.
Fujifilm facility starts with chipmaking chemicals
The facility will first make chemicals used at the start of chip-making, then expand into more advanced materials.
Fujifilm's project lines up with India's push (under the new ISM 2.0 policy) to become a global hotspot for semiconductor tech.
By teaming up with the India Semiconductor Mission, Fujifilm isn't just growing its own business.