Fujitsu's 1Finity to expand in India amid AI boom

Fujitsu's 1Finity is gearing up to expand in India, driven by the country's growing need for high-speed optical networks as data centers and AI keep booming.

Over 200 engineers from Fujitsu's Indian R and D team have already joined this push.

Global CEO Masaaki Moribayashi says India offers "India is a growing market and very attractive. We have resources like R&D resources here in India. So, why not? It's a very good opportunity for us to grow more," in the fast-changing telecom scene.