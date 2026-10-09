Fujitsu's 1Finity to expand in India amid AI boom
Fujitsu's 1Finity is gearing up to expand in India, driven by the country's growing need for high-speed optical networks as data centers and AI keep booming.
Over 200 engineers from Fujitsu's Indian R and D team have already joined this push.
Global CEO Masaaki Moribayashi says India offers "India is a growing market and very attractive. We have resources like R&D resources here in India. So, why not? It's a very good opportunity for us to grow more," in the fast-changing telecom scene.
Fujitsu's 1Finity eyes India manufacturing, 6G
1Finity is considering making its products in India if demand keeps rising, instead of just relying on its Japanese factories.
The company is also diving into future mobile tech like 5G-Advanced and even 6G, working alongside big players like Ericsson and Nokia in certain markets to develop smarter, AI-powered networks.