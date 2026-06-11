Fund managers highlight AI, trade and exports driving India's growth Business Jun 11, 2026

India is moving beyond its old IT and infrastructure focus, shifting toward a more diverse growth model.

At last week's ET Alpha Wealth Summit in Mumbai, fund managers spotlighted artificial intelligence (AI) as a game-changer, helping drive innovation and making financial markets easier for new investors.

Kailash Kulkarni, CEO of HSBC Mutual Fund, also highlighted how free-trade agreements now cover much of global trade, and Saurabh Mukjea highlighted that manufacturing exports are becoming key growth drivers.