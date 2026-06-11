Fund managers highlight AI, trade and exports driving India's growth
India is moving beyond its old IT and infrastructure focus, shifting toward a more diverse growth model.
At last week's ET Alpha Wealth Summit in Mumbai, fund managers spotlighted artificial intelligence (AI) as a game-changer, helping drive innovation and making financial markets easier for new investors.
Kailash Kulkarni, CEO of HSBC Mutual Fund, also highlighted how free-trade agreements now cover much of global trade, and Saurabh Mukjea highlighted that manufacturing exports are becoming key growth drivers.
Kailash Kulkarni: 12% yield excellent
Kulkarni advised investors to keep expectations realistic, saying a 12% portfolio yield is actually excellent these days.
He emphasized that staying adaptable and open to learning will be crucial as India enters this transformative decade powered by tech, trade, and new opportunities.