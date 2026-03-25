[Funding alert] AI startup Sift Stack raises $42 million
Business
Former SpaceX engineers Karthik Gollapudi and Austin Spiegel started Sift Stack in 2022 to make building complex machines, like spacecraft and vehicles, smarter and faster.
Their software now focuses on handling massive amounts of data from machines (think: more than 1.5 million sensors per device), helping manufacturers use AI for better decisions.
Sift Stack's tools are already trusted by major players
Sift Stack's tools are already trusted by major players like United Launch Alliance, robotics, and energy startups.
Jeff Dexter from Astranis says its system is a lifesaver for managing huge test data.
Investors are impressed too: Sift Stack raised $42 million last year, pushing its valuation to $274 million with backing from names like Google Ventures.