[Funding alert] AI startup Sift Stack raises $42 million Business Mar 25, 2026

Former SpaceX engineers Karthik Gollapudi and Austin Spiegel started Sift Stack in 2022 to make building complex machines, like spacecraft and vehicles, smarter and faster.

Their software now focuses on handling massive amounts of data from machines (think: more than 1.5 million sensors per device), helping manufacturers use AI for better decisions.