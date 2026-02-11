[Funding alert] Complyance raises $20 million to automate compliance management

Complyance uses smart AI agents to automate tasks like policy drafting, vendor checks, and risk assessments—basically making the boring stuff way easier for companies. It connects with over 100 tools and covers more than 100 industry standards like SOC 2 and HIPAA.

Your data stays private

With 16 AI agents now (and 30 more on the way), Complyance says it can cut manual work by up to 70%.

The company says it works with a few Fortune 500 companies.

Plus, your data stays private—the company promises none of your info is used to train big language models.