[Funding alert] Glimpse raises $35 million to streamline retailers' financial deductions

Glimpse's platform plugs right into existing retail systems

Now working with more than 200 brands like Suave and Chapstick, Glimpse uses AI to spot and fix issues in retailers' financial deductions, basically speeding things up and cutting down on headaches.

Their platform plugs right into existing retail systems so teams don't have to overhaul everything.

While most of the process is automated, humans still check the important stuff to keep things accurate. Plus, the system keeps getting smarter as it learns from every transaction.