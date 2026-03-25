[Funding alert] Glimpse raises $35 million to streamline retailers' financial deductions
Glimpse, a fintech startup launched by Akash Raju, Anuj Mehta, and Kushal Negi, just scored $35 million in fresh Series A funding led by Andreessen Horowitz.
With 8VC and Y Combinator also joining in, Glimpse's total raised now sits at $52 million.
The founders initially built a startup that did Airbnb product placements, but by 2024 they pivoted to focus on automating financial-deduction workflows for retailers.
Glimpse's platform plugs right into existing retail systems
Now working with more than 200 brands like Suave and Chapstick, Glimpse uses AI to spot and fix issues in retailers' financial deductions, basically speeding things up and cutting down on headaches.
Their platform plugs right into existing retail systems so teams don't have to overhaul everything.
While most of the process is automated, humans still check the important stuff to keep things accurate. Plus, the system keeps getting smarter as it learns from every transaction.