Fundrise Innovation Fund skyrockets 1,500% in just days
Business
The new Fundrise Innovation Fund (VCX) just made waves, shooting up over 1,500% above its net asset value since its debut last week.
Shares hit $314.99 on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, thanks to major hype around pre-IPO companies like SpaceX and Anthropic PBC.
The surge was so intense that trading even paused twice due to wild price swings.
Experts weigh in on potential IPO impact
This crazy jump has people wondering if the gains can last, especially with possible IPOs on the horizon.
Ben Miller, chief executive officer of Fundrise, pointed out that more companies are staying private longer these days, which is changing how the market behaves.
With most shares locked up and only a few available to trade, demand has gone through the roof, reminding some of past investing frenzies.