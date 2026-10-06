Furientis raises $25 million seed led by Benchmark for low-cost interceptors

Co-founders Brody Franzen and Aris Simsarian are taking a fresh approach: instead of slow, traditional manufacturing like Raytheon's, they use off-the-shelf parts and run biweekly missile tests to speed things up.

Their goal? Ramp up to 1,000 interceptor missiles per factory each year (the US Navy receives a mere 300 to 500 interceptor missiles annually) and take on big defense names like Anduril and Castelion from their Los Angeles base.