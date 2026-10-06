Furientis raises $25 million seed led by Benchmark for low-cost interceptors
Furientis, a young California startup making low-cost missile interceptors, just scored $25 million in seed funding led by Benchmark.
With global conflicts stretching US missile supplies thin, Furientis has quickly made waves, landing a Pentagon contract just one year after launching and reaching a $125 million valuation.
Furientis founders target 1,000-per-factory annually
Co-founders Brody Franzen and Aris Simsarian are taking a fresh approach: instead of slow, traditional manufacturing like Raytheon's, they use off-the-shelf parts and run biweekly missile tests to speed things up.
Their goal? Ramp up to 1,000 interceptor missiles per factory each year (the US Navy receives a mere 300 to 500 interceptor missiles annually) and take on big defense names like Anduril and Castelion from their Los Angeles base.