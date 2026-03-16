Furniture rental startup Furlenco raises ₹125 crore, readies for IPO

Furlenco rents out furniture and home-lifestyle products to city dwellers: think sofas, beds, appliances, and more. About 70% of their revenue comes from rentals, 25% from appliances, and 5% from selling new furniture.

Plans for the future

After swinging to a ₹3 crore profit on ₹240 crore in revenue last year (from a big loss before), Furlenco is aiming higher: they're targeting ₹360-370 crore in revenue and roughly ₹36-37 crore in profit in FY25.

The new funds will help them expand into more cities, launch new products (including for kids), and tap into Sheela Foam's massive dealer network to reach even more customers.