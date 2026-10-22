Fusion CX lists at ₹305 on NSE 5.54% above IPO

Fusion CX is now valued at over ₹4,300 crore after listing. Its IPO was pretty popular, oversubscribed by more than four times!

The company plans to use ₹275 crore to repay debt of the company and its subsidiaries and ₹61 crore to invest in its step-down subsidiaries, Omind Technologies Inc and Omind Technologies, to upgrade IT tools.

Fusion CX is Kolkata-based and provides customer experience and AI-driven solutions across sectors, including telecommunications and healthcare.