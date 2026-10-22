Fusion CX lists at ₹305 on NSE 5.54% above IPO
Business
Fusion CX, the AI-powered customer experience company, made its stock market debut today and opened at ₹305 on the NSE, up by 5.54% on its IPO price of ₹289.
On the BSE, it started at ₹292, giving early investors a small but noticeable bump.
Fusion CX valued over ₹4,300cr
Fusion CX is now valued at over ₹4,300 crore after listing. Its IPO was pretty popular, oversubscribed by more than four times!
The company plans to use ₹275 crore to repay debt of the company and its subsidiaries and ₹61 crore to invest in its step-down subsidiaries, Omind Technologies Inc and Omind Technologies, to upgrade IT tools.
Fusion CX is Kolkata-based and provides customer experience and AI-driven solutions across sectors, including telecommunications and healthcare.