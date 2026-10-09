Fusion CX opens IPO October 14 seeking ₹702 cr
Fusion CX, an AI-powered customer experience company, is opening its IPO from October 14 to 16.
Shares are priced between ₹275 and ₹289, with the company aiming to raise up to ₹702 crore.
The offer includes both new shares and a sale by existing promoters.
Fusion CX proceeds to repay debt
Funds raised will help Fusion CX pay off debt and upgrade tech for its step-down subsidiaries, Omind Technologies Pvt Ltd and Omind Technologies Inc.
Some of the money will also go toward future acquisitions and meet general corporate purposes.
After the IPO wraps up, Fusion CX will be listed on NSE and BSE.
If you're eyeing a piece, here's how it breaks down: 75% of shares are set aside for qualified institutional buyers, 15% for non-institutional folks, and just 10% for retail investors like you.