Fusion CX opens IPO October 14 seeking ₹702 cr

Funds raised will help Fusion CX pay off debt and upgrade tech for its step-down subsidiaries, Omind Technologies Pvt Ltd and Omind Technologies Inc.

Some of the money will also go toward future acquisitions and meet general corporate purposes.

After the IPO wraps up, Fusion CX will be listed on NSE and BSE.

If you're eyeing a piece, here's how it breaks down: 75% of shares are set aside for qualified institutional buyers, 15% for non-institutional folks, and just 10% for retail investors like you.