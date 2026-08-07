Fusion Klassroom Edutech lists on BSE SME after 1.5x oversubscription
Fusion Klassroom Edutech, known for its hybrid coaching for commerce exams such as CA, CS, and CMA, is making its stock market debut on the BSE SME today, August 7.
Its IPO just wrapped up and was pretty popular, oversubscribed by 1.5 times overall, with retail investors showing even more interest at 1.8 times.
Fusion Klassroom PAT up 162% ₹7.60cr
The IPO included fresh shares worth ₹31.63 crore and an offer-for-sale of ₹7.41 crore, priced between ₹151 and ₹159 each.
Even with a huge 162% jump in profit after tax in FY26 (₹7.60 crore), the shares are commanding no gray market premium (GMP), indicating expectations of a largely flat market debut.
The company plans to use ₹21.59 crore from the IPO to boost tech infrastructure, develop educational content, repay loans, and procure desktops and laptops for new offline centers and AI/ML labs, a solid move for students and edtech fans alike.