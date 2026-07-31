Fusion Klassroom Edutech secures 11.08 cr from anchor investors
Fusion Klassroom Edutech just picked up ₹11.08 crore from anchor investors before its IPO goes live.
Their ₹39.04 crore SME IPO opens for public subscription on July 31 and wraps up on August 4.
The company allotted shares to six big names, including Subhkam Ventures (I) Pvt Ltd and Kuber India Opportunity Fund.
Fusion Klassroom funds for debt, AI/ML
The funds are set to pay off debt, boost AI/ML model development, spend on servers and cloud infrastructure, create new content, and procure desktops and laptops for the new offline centers' AI/ML labs.
Some cash will also go toward marketing and general business needs.
Fusion Klassroom FY2026 revenue 23.1 cr
Founded in 2016, Mumbai-based Fusion Klassroom Edutech offers digital and hybrid coaching for competitive exams like CA, CS, and CMA.
For FY2026, they reported ₹23.1 crore in revenue with a profit of ₹7.6 crore.
Shares are expected to list on the BSE SME platform on August 7.