Fusion Klassroom Edutech to launch IPO July 31 raising 39.04cr

The IPO includes 19.89 lakh new shares and about 4.65 lakh shares from existing promoters and investors.

The anchor book opens July 30, the offer closes August 4, and trading begins on BSE SME from August 7.

Funds raised will go toward expanding offline centers, upgrading AI tech for their education app (which already has over six lakh users), creating new content, marketing, paying off debt, and possibly acquiring other companies.

In the financial year ended March 2026, profits jumped 162% year-on-year, showing strong growth as they take this next step.