Future Group's financial troubles continue; consumer unit faces insolvency petition

Future Consumer has officially acknowledged the insolvency move and says it'll respond to NCLT soon. The case was filed in Mumbai but isn't scheduled for hearing yet.

Future Consumer was supposed to move over to Reliance Retail

The company's been struggling for a while—its June 2025 results showed serious cash problems and missed loan payments to banks and investors.

It was supposed to be one of 19 Future Group companies moving over to Reliance Retail in a massive ₹24,713 crore deal announced back in 2020, but all that's on hold thanks to ongoing money woes.

If you're following big business shake-ups or are curious about how major brands handle crisis, this one's worth keeping an eye on.