Future Group's financial troubles continue; consumer unit faces insolvency petition
Future Consumer Ltd, part of the well-known Future Group, recently received an insolvency petition from Resurgent India Special Situations Fund.
On August 20, 2025, the fund took the company to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), saying they defaulted on loans worth ₹558.73 crore.
This is another sign of how deep their financial troubles run—and that big transfer deal with Reliance Retail remains on hold.
The case isn't scheduled for hearing yet
Future Consumer has officially acknowledged the insolvency move and says it'll respond to NCLT soon.
The case was filed in Mumbai but isn't scheduled for hearing yet.
Future Consumer was supposed to move over to Reliance Retail
The company's been struggling for a while—its June 2025 results showed serious cash problems and missed loan payments to banks and investors.
It was supposed to be one of 19 Future Group companies moving over to Reliance Retail in a massive ₹24,713 crore deal announced back in 2020, but all that's on hold thanks to ongoing money woes.
If you're following big business shake-ups or are curious about how major brands handle crisis, this one's worth keeping an eye on.