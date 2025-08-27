Gold, silver prices soar to all-time high in India
Gold and silver just hit all-time highs in India this week.
Silver jumped by ₹2,000 to reach ₹1,20,000 per kg in Delhi, while gold climbed ₹500 to touch ₹1,01,270 per 10gm.
Investors are rushing to these "safe-haven" metals after the US slapped tariffs on Indian goods and President Trump fired Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook—moves that have everyone a bit on edge about the global economy.
Silver rose by ₹3,000 per kg yesterday
This isn't the first price spike—just yesterday, silver rose by ₹3,000 per kg.
The dollar also took a dip after Trump's decision, which made gold and silver even more attractive for investors, an interpretation based on concerns about economic stability.
Even though global gold prices slipped slightly during all this drama, demand in India is clearly running high as people look for some financial safety.