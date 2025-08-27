Gold, silver prices soar to all-time high in India

Silver rose by ₹3,000 per kg yesterday

This isn't the first price spike—just yesterday, silver rose by ₹3,000 per kg.

The dollar also took a dip after Trump's decision, which made gold and silver even more attractive for investors, an interpretation based on concerns about economic stability.

Even though global gold prices slipped slightly during all this drama, demand in India is clearly running high as people look for some financial safety.