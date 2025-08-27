PM SVANidhi scheme upgraded to help more street vendors

What's new in version 2.0?

This upgrade means more street vendors—including those in smaller towns and peri-urban areas—can get access to formal credit and digital tools.

Vendors who repay their second loan will get a UPI-linked RuPay Credit Card for instant credit and can earn up to ₹1,600 cashback on digital transactions.

Plus, there's training on entrepreneurship, financial literacy, digital skills, and marketing, with hygiene and food safety training for street food vendors in partnership with FSSAI.

Since its June 2020 launch, over 96 lakh loans have already gone out—this new version aims to help even more people build stable livelihoods and join India's growing digital economy.