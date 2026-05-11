FY26 turmoil hits India's small IT firms with mixed results Business May 11, 2026

FY26 was a rollercoaster for small Indian IT companies (those making under $1 billion).

While Sasken Technologies almost doubled its revenue to $125.5 million, Birlasoft had its toughest year in six years, dropping 6% to $597.5 million thanks to slow deal wins and less demand from manufacturing clients.

Cyient DET also saw revenue fall for the second year in a row, and both Mastek and Zensar managed only modest growth of 3.1%, much lower than last year.