Budget for FY27 pegged at ₹54L crore, up 7.9% YoY

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to present a ₹54.1 lakh crore Union Budget for FY2026-27, according to a report by Sunidhi Securities & Finance Limited. The budget is expected to show a year-on-year (YoY) growth of 7.9%. The size of the Union Budget , in terms of Total Expenditure (TE) as a percentage of GDP, is seen as an indicator of the government's fiscal intent.

Fiscal projections Total expenditure for FY26 budgeted at 14.2% of GDP For FY26, the Total Expenditure was budgeted at 14.2% of GDP, or ₹50.65 lakh crore, in the Budget Estimates (BE). However, given weaker nominal GDP growth and lower revenue buoyancy, the report estimates Revised Estimates (RE) for FY26 Total Expenditure at around 14% of GDP or ₹50.15 lakh crore. This is a slight downward revision from initial projections due to economic factors affecting fiscal performance.

Future outlook TE for FY27 estimated at ₹54.1L cr For FY27, the report estimates Total Expenditure at ₹54.1 lakh crore, indicating a 7.9% YoY growth. This projection is in line with a calibrated fiscal consolidation path rather than fiscal tightening. The report also predicts a moderation in expenditure to about 13.8% of GDP in FY27, indicating gradual consolidation in fiscal policy and commitment to macroeconomic stability without significantly affecting growth support.

Deficit projection Fiscal deficit target for FY27 pegged at 4.16% of GDP The report estimates the FY27 fiscal deficit target at 4.16% of GDP or ₹16.37 lakh crore, down from 4.4% of GDP or ₹15.69 lakh crore in BE FY26. While the deficit is expected to rise in absolute terms, its decline as a share of GDP indicates continued progress toward fiscal consolidation. This reflects a balanced approach to managing public finances while supporting economic growth and development initiatives.

