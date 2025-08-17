India's logistics costs to fall to single digits: Nitin Gadkari

Gadkari assured that by the end of 2026, India's logistics costs will be in single digits. He emphasized this would be crucial for boosting exports and making India more competitive globally.

Infrastructure

Modi inaugurates NH projects worth nearly ₹11,000cr

PM Modi inaugurated two major National Highway projects worth nearly ₹11,000 crore. The projects are part of a comprehensive plan to decongest Delhi and improve connectivity, reduce travel time, and ease traffic in the capital and surrounding areas. The 10.1km-long Delhi section of the Dwarka Expressway has been developed at a cost of around ₹5,360 crore. It will offer multi-modal connectivity to Yashobhoomi, DMRC Blue line and Orange line among others.