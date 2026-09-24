Gagan Biyani launches $42 million Horowitz Andreessen Academy in San Francisco
Business
Gagan Biyani, who co-founded Udemy, is launching the Horowitz Andreessen Academy in San Francisco as a fresh alternative to college.
The academy has raised $42 million, including $35 million from Andreessen Horowitz, and zeroes in on tech, entrepreneurship, and AI.
Horowitz Andreessen Academy starts tuition-free program
Starting September 2027, around 50 students will join a one-year program that's completely tuition-free.
Each student gets $50,000 in computing credits and $5,000 for travel. The experience mixes campus learning with a month abroad and summer internships.
Big names like Sam Altman and Satya Nadella will drop by for guest talks. A two-year paid program is also planned for 2028 if all goes well.