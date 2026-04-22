GAIL partners with US as LNG ship Energy Fidelity sails

India doubles LNG sources to 30

To avoid future shortages, India is doubling its LNG sources from 15 to 30 and locking in deals with Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (K LINE), J M Baxi Marine Services, and Mitsui O.S.K. Lines.

With the US expected to lead in LNG exports until at least 2027, these moves are all about keeping India's energy stable, even if things get unpredictable elsewhere.