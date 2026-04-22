GAIL partners with US as LNG ship Energy Fidelity sails
Business
India's biggest gas company, GAIL, is working with the US the world's top LNG exporter, to make sure the country keeps getting enough natural gas, even when supplies from Qatar get shaky.
As part of this plan, a new LNG ship called Energy Fidelity just set sail from the US on April 20, 2026.
India doubles LNG sources to 30
To avoid future shortages, India is doubling its LNG sources from 15 to 30 and locking in deals with Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (K LINE), J M Baxi Marine Services, and Mitsui O.S.K. Lines.
With the US expected to lead in LNG exports until at least 2027, these moves are all about keeping India's energy stable, even if things get unpredictable elsewhere.