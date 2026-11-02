GAIL Q2 outperforms, Motilal Oswal recommends buying at ₹200 target

Most of GAIL's boost came from natural gas trading and its LPG and liquid hydrocarbons business: these segments outperformed projections by 43% and 65%.

The operating loss of petrochemicals came in below our estimate; overall profit after tax hit ₹46.5 billion, beating all forecasts.

Looking ahead, Motilal Oswal expects GAIL's profits to grow at 24% annually through FY2028.