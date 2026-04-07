GAIL signs long term deal for LNG carrier Energy Fidelity

India seeks backup LNG suppliers

With nearly half of India's natural gas requirement coming from Qatar, and tensions rising in West Asia, India is looking at the US and Australia for backup suppliers.

At the recent India Energy Week, Prime Minister Modi highlighted building a full LNG value chain as a top priority.

GAIL's latest deals fit into a larger strategy that includes major investment in new ships and expanding domestic natural gas through projects like the pipeline network for LNG transportation and the ₹70,000-crore ship-building program.