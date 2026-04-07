GAIL signs long term deal for LNG carrier Energy Fidelity
GAIL just signed a long-term deal with Singapore's Pantheon Maritime Services for the LNG carrier Energy Fidelity.
This high-tech ship can haul 174,000 cubic meters of liquefied natural gas and uses smart systems to cut down on fuel and emissions.
The move is part of India's big push to upgrade its maritime and energy infrastructure, especially as global conflicts make energy supplies less predictable.
India seeks backup LNG suppliers
With nearly half of India's natural gas requirement coming from Qatar, and tensions rising in West Asia, India is looking at the US and Australia for backup suppliers.
At the recent India Energy Week, Prime Minister Modi highlighted building a full LNG value chain as a top priority.
GAIL's latest deals fit into a larger strategy that includes major investment in new ships and expanding domestic natural gas through projects like the pipeline network for LNG transportation and the ₹70,000-crore ship-building program.