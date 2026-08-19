Gaja Alternative Asset Management IPO open Aug 19-21 size ₹550cr

Gaja Alternative Asset Management, which operates under the Gaja Capital brand, has its IPO open for subscription from August 19 to August 21.

Shares are priced between ₹152 and ₹160, with a minimum lot of 93 shares.

The company's fresh issue is ₹450 crore, part of a ₹550 crore IPO size, to cover ₹372 crore from the fresh issue proceeds toward sponsor commitments to certain existing and new funds and repayment of a bridge loan, with the remaining proceeds for general corporate purposes.