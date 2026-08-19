Gaja Alternative Asset Management IPO open Aug 19-21 size ₹550cr
Gaja Alternative Asset Management, which operates under the Gaja Capital brand, has its IPO open for subscription from August 19 to August 21.
Shares are priced between ₹152 and ₹160, with a minimum lot of 93 shares.
The company's fresh issue is ₹450 crore, part of a ₹550 crore IPO size, to cover ₹372 crore from the fresh issue proceeds toward sponsor commitments to certain existing and new funds and repayment of a bridge loan, with the remaining proceeds for general corporate purposes.
GMP ₹30 suggests ₹190 listing
The IPO's gray market premium sits at ₹30, hinting at a possible listing price around ₹190, about 18.75% higher than the top offer price.
Big names like Nippon India Mutual Fund and SBI Life have already invested as anchor investors.
For those tracking dates: Allotment is on August 24, refunds and credits on August 25, and the stock lists on BSE and NSE by August 26.
If all goes as planned, Gaja's market cap could hit around ₹2,256.16 crore after listing.