Gaja Capital gets SEBI nod for ₹600cr IPO Business Oct 27, 2025

Gaja Capital received the go-ahead from SEBI to launch its IPO, making it the first private equity firm in India to hit the stock market.

The approval came in June 2024 after a ₹125 crore pre-IPO placement at a ₹1,625 crore valuation.

With this IPO, Gaja Capital aims to raise ₹500-600 crore to fuel new investment funds and expand its reach both in India and abroad.