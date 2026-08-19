Gaja Capital IPO opens with ₹550cr, price band ₹152-₹160
Business
Gaja Capital's IPO just opened for subscription and wraps up on August 21.
The offer includes fresh shares worth ₹450 crore, plus ₹100 crore from existing shareholders, with shares priced between ₹152 and ₹160.
You'll need to bid for at least 93 shares if you're interested.
Gaja Capital gets ₹165cr anchor backing
Big mutual funds and insurers have already backed the IPO, putting in ₹165 crore as anchor investors.
Gaja Capital posted a strong 33.8% profit jump this year, while revenue also climbed.
Analysts at SBI Securities and Anand Rathi are recommending the IPO for long-term growth, pointing to the company's solid track record in India's alternative investment scene.
Allotment happens by August 24, with listing set for August 26.