Galaxy Health Insurance launches Galaxy Fly Global for Indians abroad
Heading overseas? Galaxy Health Insurance just launched Galaxy Fly Global Travel Insurance, designed for Indian travelers going abroad for leisure, work, study, or business.
The policy covers medical emergencies and travel hassles like trip cancelations and lost baggage; perfect timing as more Indians are traveling and realizing how important insurance is.
Covers medical care and travel disruptions
Galaxy Fly Global offers coverage for hospital stays, outpatient care, emergency medical evacuation, and even repatriation of mortal remains.
On the nonmedical side, you're protected against flight delays, missed connections, lost passports, and baggage issues.
Managing Director & CEO G. Srinivasan summed it up nicely: "healthcare shouldn't stop at India's borders," so this plan aims to keep you safe wherever you go.