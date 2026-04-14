Gallup: 30% of US workers frequently use AI, feel uneasy

AI adoption boosts productivity, concerns remain

About 4 in 10 workers say their organization has adopted AI tools or technology, and most employees there say it's made them more productive, especially in fields like management, healthcare, and tech.

About half of US workers use AI only once a year or not at all. Among non-users with AI available, many say they prefer to keep doing their work the way they do it now, while others cite ethical or privacy concerns.

Notably, labor attorney Elizabeth Bloch cautions against trusting AI too much in legal matters because it can produce hallucinations, false information, and bad citations.

And with 18% of employees fearing their jobs could be replaced by tech in the next five years, it's clear people want the benefits without risking what matters most: their livelihoods.