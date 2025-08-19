Next Article
'Gaming bill could wipe out ₹2 lakh crore market'
India's top gaming bodies have urged Home Minister Amit Shah to rethink the proposed Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025.
The bill would ban all real-money games—including skill-based ones—with tough penalties for operators.
Industry leaders call for smarter regulation
Industry leaders say this move could wipe out a ₹2 lakh crore market that supports 200,000 jobs and brings in major tax revenue.
With over 500 million gamers in India now, they worry the ban will drive users to unsafe offshore sites and stall investment.
They're calling for smarter regulation instead of an outright ban, hoping to keep the industry safe and thriving.