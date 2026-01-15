Gaming industry hopes for a boost in Budget 2026
India's gaming scene is buzzing ahead of the Union Budget 2026, especially after PM Modi suggested weaving Indian epics into games.
The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act aims to set clear rules—separating esports from betting.
Industry leaders are also rooting for esports to be seen as an official sport, so prize money gets taxed fairly and players get the recognition they deserve.
What else is on their wishlist?
People in the industry want more transparency about where government funds—like those from the AVGC Task Force—are actually going.
While projects like the Indian Institute of Creative Technologies are a good start, there's hope for bigger support and smarter funding.
Plus, game studios are asking for incentives to create original titles and export them worldwide, moving India from just making games for others to owning its own creative hits.