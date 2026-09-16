Ganesh Chaturthi boosts Swiggy Instamart, Flipkart Minutes eco-friendly idol orders

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations sent Swiggy Instamart and Flipkart Minutes into overdrive, with a huge spike in orders for eco-friendly clay idols and festive must-haves.

Ready-to-place Ganpati idols were especially popular, and even cities like Delhi saw eco-Ganpati orders jump by 1,718%.

Modaks, especially the mawa ones, flew off virtual shelves in Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Hyderabad.