Ganesh Chaturthi boosts Swiggy Instamart, Flipkart Minutes eco-friendly idol orders
Business
Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations sent Swiggy Instamart and Flipkart Minutes into overdrive, with a huge spike in orders for eco-friendly clay idols and festive must-haves.
Ready-to-place Ganpati idols were especially popular, and even cities like Delhi saw eco-Ganpati orders jump by 1,718%.
Modaks, especially the mawa ones, flew off virtual shelves in Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Hyderabad.
Flipkart Minutes reports eightfold non-metro growth
It wasn't just the metros: Flipkart Minutes said Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities such as Patna, Lucknow and Guwahati recorded eightfold growth in sales during the festive period.
Most last-minute shopping happened early in the morning (between 6am and 11 a.m.), showing just how much quick-commerce is now part of festival traditions.