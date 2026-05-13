Gartner finds cutting jobs for AI not boosting financial results
Business
A fresh Gartner report just dropped, and it turns out swapping people for AI hasn't actually helped big companies make more money.
Out of 350 top executives surveyed from billion-dollar firms, 80% said they cut jobs to invest in AI or automation, but the financial results didn't improve.
Companies using people amplification saw growth
Interestingly, companies that kept their teams and used AI to support (not replace) them saw similar or even better growth.
The study found that "people amplification" (using tech to boost employee productivity) led to stronger results.
The takeaway? Going all-in on automation isn't a magic fix: helping humans work smarter seems to pay off more.