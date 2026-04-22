Gartner projects global IT spending hitting $6.32 trillion in 2026

Data center spending could hit $788bn

Data center spending alone could jump nearly 56% in 2026, hitting $788 billion as businesses chase faster computing for AI projects.

This latest forecast underscores the accelerating momentum in AI infrastructure and advanced memory.

IT services are also booming, expected to top $1.87 trillion, while software spending could reach $1.44 trillion by 2026.

All this points toward a future where digital transformation is the name of the game worldwide.