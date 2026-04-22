Gartner projects global IT spending hitting $6.32 trillion in 2026
Big news in tech: Global IT spending is expected to soar to $6.32 trillion by 2026, up 13.5% from 2025, according to Gartner.
The main drivers? Companies are pouring money into data centers and ramping up investments in artificial intelligence (AI) as tech becomes even more central to how we live and work.
Data center spending could hit $788bn
Data center spending alone could jump nearly 56% in 2026, hitting $788 billion as businesses chase faster computing for AI projects.
This latest forecast underscores the accelerating momentum in AI infrastructure and advanced memory.
IT services are also booming, expected to top $1.87 trillion, while software spending could reach $1.44 trillion by 2026.
All this points toward a future where digital transformation is the name of the game worldwide.