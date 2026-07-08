Gartner: Tiny AI-assisted teams will reshape software development by 2029
Business
Gartner predicts that by 2029, 60% of organizations will switch to "tiny teams" for software development, up from just 15% this year.
These small squads (two to five people) rely on AI to handle repetitive work, so engineers can spend more time on creative and complex projects.
Aliyah Camacho warns of developer shortage
Tiny teams stay nimble and diverse, with roles like product manager, UX/AX designer, and at least one AI-savvy engineer often blending together.
They're supported by platform engineering groups offering automated tools.
But Gartner's Aliyah Camacho warns: Don't skip hiring junior talent just because AI is around.
Companies that cut back too much could face a shortage of skilled developers by 2028.