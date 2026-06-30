Gartner warns Indian firms pay 3x more for AI coding
AI is getting expensive: Indian companies are now paying almost three times more for AI-powered coding than for regular developer salaries, says Gartner's Nitish Tyagi.
On average, it's about ₹3 lakh ($3,500) per developer each month, and sometimes way higher.
That means annual costs can hit ₹36 lakh or more just for one person.
AI token prices could spike
These AI costs are a huge jump compared to what mid-level IT pros make (₹12 to ₹24 lakh in IT services and ₹25 to ₹45 lakh in GCCs).
Big names like TCS and Infosys are still ramping up their AI game, but experts warn that token prices could spike even further.
Some leaders think the investment will pay off as AI takes over routine tasks, but for now, Indian companies have to get creative to keep budgets under control.