Gary Gensler, the former chairman of the US Securities and Exchange Commission, is sounding the alarm on AI investments, saying we might already be in a bubble.

He compared today's rush into AI to past tech crazes, like electricity in the 1920s and the internet boom of the 1990s, which both plateaued and retrenched.

Gensler even suggested we could see a recession before the election in 2028, urging everyone to brace for some economic ups and downs.