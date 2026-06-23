Gaudium became India's 1st IVF provider with SiD and ERICA

Gaudium IVF plans 19 new hubs

With the demand for IVF rising fast, Gaudium is planning to open 19 new hubs over three years, aiming for more than 20 centers by fiscal 2029.

Each center will cost ₹2.5 crore. They've also made financing easier with HDFC Bank partnerships and flexible payment options for egg freezing, so more patients can afford treatment.

The company's revenue soared nearly 48% this year, even as pharmacy and hospital margins dipped a bit, showing just how much the sector is booming right now.