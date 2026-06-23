Gaudium became India's 1st IVF provider with SiD and ERICA
Gaudium IVF in Delhi is shaking up fertility treatment by using AI to help more people start families.
In April 2026, they became India's first IVF provider to roll out two smart platforms: SiD for better sperm selection and ERICA for analyzing embryo potential.
Thanks to these tools, their first-attempt success rate jumped eight percentage points to 58%, and overall success across multiple tries is now at 85%.
Gaudium IVF plans 19 new hubs
With the demand for IVF rising fast, Gaudium is planning to open 19 new hubs over three years, aiming for more than 20 centers by fiscal 2029.
Each center will cost ₹2.5 crore. They've also made financing easier with HDFC Bank partnerships and flexible payment options for egg freezing, so more patients can afford treatment.
The company's revenue soared nearly 48% this year, even as pharmacy and hospital margins dipped a bit, showing just how much the sector is booming right now.