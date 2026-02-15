These IPOs will open for subscription in India this week
What's the story
The primary market is gearing up for a quiet week, with just one mainboard and two small and medium enterprise (SME) initial public offerings (IPOs) set to open. The mainboard issue of Gaudium IVF & Women Health IPO will open for subscription on February 20 and close on February 24. It includes a fresh issue of 1.14 crore stocks and an offer for sale of 0.95 crore shares.
SME offerings
SME IPOs to open next week
The Fractal Industries IPO will open for subscription on February 16 and close on February 18. This ₹49 crore SME offering is entirely a fresh issue of 0.23 crore shares priced at ₹205-216 per share. Meanwhile, the Yashhtej Industries (India) IPO will be available from February 18 to February 20. This fixed-price issue of ₹88.88 crore is also entirely a fresh issue of 0.81 crore shares priced at ₹110 each.
Market debut
Fractal Analytics, Aye Finance to debut on Monday
The Fractal Analytics and Aye Finance IPOs will make their market debuts on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Monday, February 16, 2026. Sarthi Capital Advisors is the book-running lead manager for Gaudium IVF & Women Health IPO, while Finaax Capital Advisors Private Limited and Erudore Capital Private Limited are respective lead managers for Fractal Industries and Yashhtej Industries (India) Ltd's offerings.