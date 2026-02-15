These IPOs will open for subscription in India this week

SME offerings

SME IPOs to open next week

The Fractal Industries IPO will open for subscription on February 16 and close on February 18. This ₹49 crore SME offering is entirely a fresh issue of 0.23 crore shares priced at ₹205-216 per share. Meanwhile, the Yashhtej Industries (India) IPO will be available from February 18 to February 20. This fixed-price issue of ₹88.88 crore is also entirely a fresh issue of 0.81 crore shares priced at ₹110 each.