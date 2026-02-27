Gaudium IVF shares debut at ₹83, mark 5% premium
Business
Gaudium IVF kicked off its stock market journey on a positive note, opening at ₹83—about 5% above its IPO price of ₹79.
Shares touched a high of ₹87.25 before settling around ₹80, ending the day with modest gains.
Strong financial growth
Gaudium IVF runs fertility clinics using a hub-and-spoke model, helping people access assisted reproductive treatments.
Revenue and profit figures cited in earlier versions (including references to FY24/FY25 and a profit of over ₹19 crore) are unsupported by the source.
Plans for expansion and debt repayment
The IPO was in high demand—oversubscribed by 7.27 times—with retail investors especially eager to get in.
Gaudium plans to use the funds raised (₹165 crore) to open 19 new centers across India and pay down some debt, aiming for even more growth ahead.