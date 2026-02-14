Gaudium IVF to launch India's 1st-ever fertility sector IPO
Gaudium IVF and Women Health Ltd is set to launch India's first-ever IPO in the fertility space.
The offer includes a fresh issue of about 1.13-1.14 crore equity shares and an offer-for-sale of about 94.93-95.0 lakh shares by founder Dr. Manika Khanna, which would reduce founder Dr. Manika Khanna's holding from 99.32% pre-issue to 70.73% post-issue.
Hub-and-spoke model
Started in 2015, Gaudium runs more than 30 centers across India using a hub-and-spoke setup—think main clinics (hubs) in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Bangalore, plus smaller branches (spokes).
They provide treatments like IVF, IUI, ICSI, egg freezing, and laser assisted embryo implantation for people looking to grow their families.
IPO details
The IPO opens on February 20 and closes February 24; shares are expected to list on February 27.
Gaudium has been growing fast—revenue jumped nearly 48% last year and profits soared by over 85%.
Funds raised will help open more IVF centers and support daily operations.
SEBI approved the IPO this January after a refiled application; Sarthi Capital Advisors is managing the process.