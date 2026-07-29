Gaurav Gupta's Gabit ring aims to change India's preventive healthcare
Business
Former Zomato team-member Gaurav Gupta wants to change how India does preventive healthcare with his startup, Gabit.
Its AI-powered smart ring tracks your fitness, nutrition, sleep, and stress and requires no subscription.
As Gupta shared on Young Turks Reloaded, the goal is to make wellness accessible for everyone.
AI to predict chronic health risks
Gabit's ring is designed for everyday use: it lasts 10 days on a single charge and keeps things wallet-friendly.
With brand partners like Ranbir Kapoor helping spread the word, it's getting noticed.
The real game-changer? Its AI is being designed to predict chronic health risks early so you can take action before problems start, helping you live healthier, longer.