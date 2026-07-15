Gautam Adani denies any involvement in DOJ's dropped criminal case

Gautam Adani, the chairman of Adani Group, says he had nothing to do with the US Department of Justice dropping a criminal case against him.

The case, filed in November 2024, accused him and others of paying $250 million in bribes for Indian contracts and misleading US investors.

In a sworn statement from July 2026, Adani made it clear he wasn't aware of any deals or promises that led to the charges being dropped.