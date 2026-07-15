Gautam Adani denies any involvement in DOJ's dropped criminal case
Gautam Adani, the chairman of Adani Group, says he had nothing to do with the US Department of Justice dropping a criminal case against him.
The case, filed in November 2024, accused him and others of paying $250 million in bribes for Indian contracts and misleading US investors.
In a sworn statement from July 2026, Adani made it clear he wasn't aware of any deals or promises that led to the charges being dropped.
DOJ cites lack of evidence
Some thought Adani Group's big $10 billion US investment might have swayed things, but Adani pointed out this plan was announced before the indictment even became public.
The Justice Department said its decision had nothing to do with the investment: it dropped the case because it lacked evidence, most allegations focused on India, and there were no investor losses in the US.