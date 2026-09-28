Gautam Adani India's richest on 2026 M3M Hurun list ₹187.5L/cr
Business
Gautam Adani has officially become India's richest person, overtaking Mukesh Ambani on the 2026 M3M Hurun India Rich List.
Together, Indian business leaders now hold a massive ₹187.5 lakh crore (about $1.96 trillion).
The list spotlights 1,810 business leaders, each worth ₹1,000 crore or more.
LN Mittal 3rd on Hurun list
Adani's wealth jumped to Gautam Adani overtaking Mukesh Ambani this year.
He's followed by LN Mittal, who takes the third spot with a 93% jump in his wealth. Ambani edged past Mukesh Ambani.
The list also highlights entrepreneurs in their twenties, 131 women in the list, and NRIs, showing how India's wealth scene is really evolving.