Gautam Adani urges India to build its own AI backbone
Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group, wants India to build its own artificial intelligence (AI) backbone.
Speaking at the 2026 CII Annual Business Summit, he called AI a "strategic infrastructure" made up of energy, chips, compute, data centers, networks, and talent.
He believes having homegrown AI is key for India's future power and independence.
Adani warns foreign-controlled AI risks
Adani warned that relying on foreign-controlled AI could put India at risk.
He stressed that energy and digital security need to go hand-in-hand if India wants to stay strong globally.
The Adani Group has already pledged $100 billion toward energy transition and digital infrastructure; Adani says this will help boost jobs and innovation, but insists that control must remain in Indian hands for true tech independence.