Gautam Adani urges India to build its own AI backbone

Adani warns foreign-controlled AI risks

Adani warned that relying on foreign-controlled AI could put India at risk.

He stressed that energy and digital security need to go hand-in-hand if India wants to stay strong globally.

The Adani Group has already pledged $100 billion toward energy transition and digital infrastructure; Adani says this will help boost jobs and innovation, but insists that control must remain in Indian hands for true tech independence.